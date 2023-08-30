An unconventional ways to celebrate the sibling bond

New Delhi: One of the loveliest occasions to celebrate a brother and sister's relationship is Raksha Bandhan. There are moments when you simply cannot stand your brother's or sister's drama any longer and want to eject them from your home.

They argue, but their arguments never continue for very long. They don't like each other very much, but they are always in love. Not to mention the irritation they give one another with their arguments and dramas over every little thing. But they have an unbreakable bond despite fighting with each other all day, they genuinely care about and love one another.

Megha Chopra, Entrepreneur and Poet shares some unconventional ways to enjoy this special day:

Gift something handmade:

Unique handmade presents are the best! They are a representation of the love, time, energy, and love you put into it. It seems to make sense that homemade items are cherished even when they have defects. Create a little card for your brother and put whatever is on your heart for him on it or you can make a rakhi by yourself. If you are not good at craft then don't worry Thanks to YouTube videos, it's simple to find DIY ideas these days.

Cook together:

This is a wonderful concept to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan. Going into the kitchen and creating something enjoyable and tasty food together is one of the most effective ways to build relationships. You can also consider cooking one of your loved ones' favourites on this day. Making something sweet by yourself will undoubtedly make the event more sweeter.

Play fun games:

Playing fun games with siblings will help one remember their day. Play games like UNO, Snakes and Ladders, Ludo, and others all day long with your siblings and friends. There are also outdoor activities like cricket and badminton. When we were kids, we spent a lot of time playing with our siblings. So playing together will bring back those memories. This day will be one of your best ones if you spend it playing games with your brother.

Watch the movie together:

The greatest way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan is to spend time with your siblings while watching a good movie. You can see a film on the Raksha Bandhan theme. Bollywood brother-sister films are worth seeing and will make you all feel warm and portray the true essence of a brother-sister connection. You and your siblings might go to watch a movie in theatres.

Plan a trip:

Plan a sibling outing as one of the amazing ways to celebrate the Rakhi festival. There must be favourite locations, such as places of worship, or places of recreation of your old memories. While going to these places can make you feel nostalgic, going somewhere you've never been before can be exciting and pleasant. You can also plan a family trip where every family member will be present. You can tie your brother's rakhi during this outing and celebrate the festival with your family as well. This makes the festive celebration more unique and unforgettable.

Spending time with your brother or sister is the most priceless present you can give. We lose ourselves in our busy lives as a result we don't have enough time to spend with our siblings. Take advantage of this festival to organise a day of fun with them. It will revive old memories strengthen your friendship and make this Raksha Bandhan celebration a lifelong memory for both of you.