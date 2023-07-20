Andhra Pradesh: Counseling for admissions into IIIT to begin today

The counseling for the admission into six-year Integrated Engineering courses at Nuzividu, Idupulapaya, Ongole and Srikakulam IIITs under Rajiv Gandhi University of Technology (RGUKT) in the state will begin today.



Meanwhile, among the 4,400 seats available in the four IIITs, the list of selected candidates for the 4,040 seats excluding special category seats has been announced on 13th of this month and arrangements have been made to conduct counseling for all of them.

It has been mentioned that counseling is being conducted at Nuzividu Triple IT on 20th and 21st of this month followed by at Idupulapaya IIIT on 21st and 22nd, at Srikakulam Triple IT on 24th and 25th, and on 24th and 25th at Idupulapaya IIIT campus in connection with Ongole IIIT.

All the candidates should attend the respective centers by eight o'clock in the morning along with original education certificates, caste and income proofs related to class 10th.

It is said that the seats will be allotted after examination of the certificates, and immediately after getting the seat, the students had to pay the admission fee and refundable security deposit of Rs.3,700 for SC and ST students and Rs.4,200 for students belonging to other categories.