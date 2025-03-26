ANNUAL DAY CELEBRATIONS @BBCIT

Mr. Pavan Kumar, Global Competency and Delivery Head-Wipro asked all student achievers of BBCIT ’What They want to Achieve in Future’ on Bankatlal Badruka College for Information and Technology Annual day which was held on 26 March 2025 at Badruka Auditorium. For this event Mr. Pavan Kumar Godavari,Global Competency and Delivery Head-Wipro was the Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest spoke on

The Director DVNS Murthy addressed the gathering and gave a briefing on achievements and activities of the academic year in the annual report. The Presiding officer Dr.T.Hanuman Chowdary specified that …. Lot of people will lose jobs. So if you want to succeed,you have to excel in the field of software.

The Director General, Prof. Abhirama Krishna while addressing the gathering stated that while enjoying the student academic journey,one has to excel in both academic and co-curricular activities to succeed in life.

The Presiding officer was Dr.T. Hanuman Chowdary. The other distinguished guests were Shri Srikishan Badruka, Prof. S.Abhirama Krishna, DVNS Murthy and Alumni …

The Guests released the college magazine and presented the Gold, Silver medals and certificates for all- round toppers in academics, Book prizes for academic achievers, mementos for achievers of sports in various fields.

The Honorary Secretary Sri Srikishan Badruka felicitated the Chief Guest and Presiding officer Dr.T. Hanuman Chowdary.



















