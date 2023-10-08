Annual Sports meet concluded at NASR

Hyderabad: Nasr School celebrates 58th Annual Sports Day - a momentous three-day event, was a testament to the significance of sports in every facet of life.

Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed in his address to the students, emphasised the essence of true sportsmanship. The Sports Meet was declared open by the Guest of Honour, Begum Salwa Khan. Following which the Board of Directors and Heads of various sections released pigeons, signifying freedom and unity. The oath-taking ceremony, a hallowed tradition, was followed by the lighting of the torch, akin to the Olympic flame.

The torch bearers were the Goldmedalists in various sporting events at the National and International level. The event featured prize distributions and felicitation of Nasr Stars for their achievements in various sports and literary events at the national and international level. Students from Pre-primary to class XII competed in various flat races.

The second day of the 58th Annual Sports Meet, saw the teachers showcasing their athletic prowess in the much-awaited Tug of War and Throwball games.Day two also witnessed students competing in various novelty races – lemon and spoon race, ping pong race, passing through the hoop, to name a few. as we have the alumni race. Students who excelled in various athletic events were awarded for their achievements. It was a day when past and present emerged, creating unforgettable memories and reinforcing the school’s unity.

Tejdeep Kaur Menon, retired IPS Officer, Swapna Ahmed, Feature Editor and Digital Media Senior Consultant Sakshi Media Group and Sumathi Neelamegham, first certified telepathic animal and nature communicator in Hyderabad. After two days of constant fun and frolic and intense competition, the closing day saw the students of various sections performing drills - Pom Pom, Lazium, Hula hoop and Aerobics, to the accompaniment of peppy music. The karate display left the audience spellbound. The Yoga demonstrations was exhilarating. The much-awaited Senior and Super Senior Relay race was the highlight of the day.

Individual Championships, Upcoming Sports Player, Best Sports Player shields were awarded to meritorious students. Emerald House lifted the Shield for Best Marching House while Topaz House raised the Shield for Overall Championship amidst resounding cheer.