AP Govt to Release DSC 2024 Notification on June 30

The Chandrababu Naidu government has kickstarted activities for the release of the DSC 2024 notification in Andhra Pradesh. The government is set to issue the notification in two ways, as a result of mistakes made by the previous government.

The upcoming notification will be released concurrently with the conduct of TET exams for individuals who have not yet taken the test. On the other hand, the notification will be directly sent to Mega DSC for those who have already cleared the TET exams.

On the 30th of this month, the government released two notifications indicating that the Mega DSC schedule is being finalized to issue appointment orders by December 10. The government has also decided to fill up 80 percent of teacher posts with locals in each district.

A total of 16,347 teacher posts are set to be filled, with 13,661 teacher posts under the government school education department, 439 teacher posts under the SC welfare department, 170 teacher posts under the BC welfare department, 2024 teacher posts under the ST welfare department, and 49 teacher posts under the differently abled welfare department. Additionally, there will be notifications for filling 15 teacher posts for the education of juvenile delinquents.