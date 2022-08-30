AP Inter Supplementary results 2022 announced, check the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate supplementary examination results have been released by the officials. Inter first-year and second-year results were released simultaneously. It is known that the inter-supplementary exams were conducted from August 3 to 12.



As far as the pass percentage is concerned, in the first year, 35 percent of students passed in the general courses and 42 percent in the vocational courses. While in the second year, 33 percent of students passed the general courses and 46 percent in the vocational courses respectively.

The officials advised to check the Inter First Year and Second Year Supplementary Examination Results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in

A total of 68 percent passed in the first year and 73 percent passed in the second year including main and supplementary exams. As far as vocational courses are concerned, 66 percent of the students passed in the first year and 80 percent in the second year. If we consider all the sections, a total of 70.63 percent have passed this year's Intermediate examinations.