AP PGECET 2020 portal to accept applications
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: AP PGECET 2020 portal for online submission of applications is active and can accept applications.
As the national-level lockdown is extended up to May 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last date for submission of AP PGECET-2020 applications without late fee has been extended up to May 7.
Candidates are advised to visit the website: sche.ap.gov.in for more details and information, submission of applications online and latest updates related to Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2020.
