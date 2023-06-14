Live
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
- Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district
APEdCET-2023 to be held in 77 centres
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University is conducting APEdCET-2023 examinations on behalf of APSCHE for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. special education...
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University is conducting APEdCET-2023 examinations on behalf of APSCHE for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. special education programmes for the academic year 2023-2024.
All the necessary arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of APEdCET-2023. The test will be conducted on Wednesday from 9.00 am to 11.00 am in 77 test centres across 36 cities for Andhra Pradesh.
13,672 Candidates registered for the APEdCET.
Candidates are permitted into the examination hall from 7.30 am onwards. Candidates should carry the hall ticket, printed application and ID proof for verification at the test centre. No candidate is allowed into the examination centre after 9.00 am. and leave before 11.00 am.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS