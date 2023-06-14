APEdCET-2023 to be held in 77 centres

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University is conducting APEdCET-2023 examinations on behalf of APSCHE for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. special education programmes for the academic year 2023-2024.

All the necessary arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of APEdCET-2023. The test will be conducted on Wednesday from 9.00 am to 11.00 am in 77 test centres across 36 cities for Andhra Pradesh.

13,672 Candidates registered for the APEdCET.

Candidates are permitted into the examination hall from 7.30 am onwards. Candidates should carry the hall ticket, printed application and ID proof for verification at the test centre. No candidate is allowed into the examination centre after 9.00 am. and leave before 11.00 am.