Apollo Institute of Hospital hosted Graduation Ceremony

Hyderabad: Apollo Institute of Hospital Administration, a premier hospital management institute in the country; hosted a Graduation Ceremony for the Masters in Hospital Administration students of the batches that graduated in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022; at the Auditorium at Apollo Health City, today. Mr. Subramanyam Yadavalli, CEO, TS & AP Region, Apollo Hospitals was the chief guest and delivered the graduation day address. Mr. Gaurav Loria, SVP & Chief Quality officer, Apollo Hospitals, and an alumni of the institute; Mr. APV Reddy, Treasurer, AHERF; Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean AIMSR; Ms. Aparna Reddy, COO, AHERF; and Prof. Vijaya Rudra Raju, Principal, Apollo Institute of Hospital Administration (AIHA); graced the occasion.

Meritorious students were presented with the medals on the occasion. Dr J. Manasa of the 2018-20 batch was presented the Gold Medal, while Dr Najmunissa Naureen and Dr Rohma Mushtaque of the same batch were presented the Silver medals. Dr Heena Farista and Dr P S Swecha of the 2019-21 batch were presented the Gold and Silver medals respectively. Dr V V B Iswarya Lakshmi of the 2020-22 batch won the Gold medal and Dr Adapa Mallika won the Silver medal.

Subramanyam Yadavalli, addressing the young hospital managers advised them to work hard and focus on the task on hand to make a mark in their careers and go a long way in the healthcare industry. He commended the students on successfully completing the course with flying colours. He said, the success mantra in life and career is being humble, whatever be the situation be humble and that will win the world for you. Lord Ram was humble and Ravana was arrogant, what ultimately won was the humbleness. Also we should accept the fact that change is inevitable in life, change is the only thing which is constant and everything else changes, don’t be scared of change and face it boldly to do well in life. One important thing for someone engaged with healthcare industry, in whichever position he be in, is to share the emotions of the patient, connect with him and his family, console, encourage and give him that hope and confidence of he getting well soon. Above all take life as it comes, try and enjoy every moment of your life, see pleasure in everything you do and there will be no stopping for you.

Gaurav Loria, expressed his delight at being present among his alma mater and advised the students to make learning a lifetime passion. He said, all of us need to understand one thing, healthcare is a kind of complex and complicated industry, the more you work on it the less it is. It constantly changes with the dynamism, and the best example is what is happening since 2019. Not just that even change in technology, change in customer expectations, experience etc. So the expectation from each one of you is enormous, though the clinical care team is there to take care of the patients and their ailments, trust me if we were not there the hospital scenario would be completely different. Therefore there is much more we can do to manage efficiencies, ensure patient safety and comfort. Ultimately the patient should be at the centre of everything we do. Be lifelong learners, your real education starts now when you work and face the challenges.

Prof. Vijaya Rudra Raju, highlighted the unique programme design of Master’s Degree in Hospital Management (MDHM) course and the extracurricular activities at AIHA. She said, the institute encourages students to identify their interests and provides them a platform to learn and finetune their skills through various Student Clubs, while having fun simultaneously. Institutes objective and motto is to ensure learning with fun. It is heartening to see that all the three batches toppers are girls, she added.

The students of the three batches thanked the management for moulding them into professionally ready managers and also shared their learning experiences with their juniors.