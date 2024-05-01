Applications invited for cyber security courses

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security is inviting online applications for admission into Govt. of India-certified cyber security courses. Interested candidates who have passed Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering or PG courses can apply online.

Vimala Reddy, director, National Academy of Cyber Security, said that the courses offered are – Cyber Security Officer, PG Certificate in Cyber Security Management, PG Certificate in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking and Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. The duration of the courses ranges from three months to one year.

The Academy offers a 50 per cent fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, ex-Servicemen and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Programme. After successful completion of the course, a Govt. of India certificate will be issued.

Candidates who complete the courses can expect jobs with profiles such as Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditor, Security Analyst, Intrusion Detection Specialist, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors, Trainer / Teacher in Educational Institutions.

The last date to apply online is May 14. For details, contact 78931 41797 or visit https://nacsindia.org/