  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Election Commission takes serious view of destroying EVMs

Election Commission takes serious view of destroying EVMs
x
Highlights

VIJAYAWADA: In Macherla Assembly Constituency EVMs were damaged in 7 pollling stations including the PS no 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by...

VIJAYAWADA: In Macherla Assembly Constituency EVMs were damaged in 7 pollling stations including the PS no 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera. The video footage of all such polling stations were provided to the police by the Election authorities of Palnadu district to assist them in investigation of the case. As reported by the police the name of the MLA has been included as accused during the investigation.

The ECI has taken a very serious view and has directed the CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the DGP to take strict criminal action against all the persons involved in these incidents so that nobody in future dares to take any such action to interfere into the peaceful conduct of poll process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X