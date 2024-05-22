Election Commission takes serious view of destroying EVMs

VIJAYAWADA: In Macherla Assembly Constituency EVMs were damaged in 7 pollling stations including the PS no 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera. The video footage of all such polling stations were provided to the police by the Election authorities of Palnadu district to assist them in investigation of the case. As reported by the police the name of the MLA has been included as accused during the investigation.

The ECI has taken a very serious view and has directed the CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the DGP to take strict criminal action against all the persons involved in these incidents so that nobody in future dares to take any such action to interfere into the peaceful conduct of poll process.