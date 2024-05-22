Political Stooges For Subterfuge

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has been attempting to unleash all tricks up his sleeve – even if they are unconstitutional or extra constitutional – to abide by His Master’s Voice and justify his existence. V K Saxena has demonstrated his loyalty to his political bosses, from the time he was planted as Delhi’s Lt. Governor.



Though most of his efforts to dethrone a legally elected government illegally had proved to be futile, it did not deter his determination to dislodge his bete noire and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. When the Chief Minister was arrested, Saxena exhibited indecent haste to usurp power, and, in the process exposed his ignorance of laws applicable to such situations. Like one of those characters in history who went on trying till he succeeded, the Lt Governor seems to have a strong belief in the adage “persistence pays’.

It is no secret that Governors are expected to act as stooges by ruling political establishments at the Centre. India’s post independence history is replete with instances of governors genuflecting to ruling political bosses at the Centre. The apprehensions expressed by leaders of the opposition- ruled states about Governors being agents of the centre are often justified by their diabolical actions and complicity in reducing a majority to a minority through backend manipulations. NDA’s ten-year rule has quite often been marked by BJP-engineered spate of disruptions in opposition ruled states comprising - among many others - Maharashtra, Bihar , Arunachal, Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demonstrated incredible propensity in ensuring that an illegitimate BJP-Shiva Sena breakaway combine was catapulted to power in the state. In the case of Maharashtra the BJP had brewed a master-plan to ensnare opposition MLAs and form the government. With the catalyst, i.e., the Governor as an active accomplice – prompting the Shiv Sena wall sitters – the mission was accomplished which facilitated BJP to claim the Maha throne.

Malpractices and manipulative practices by the Governors – which have assumed legendry proportions in India – have provoked debates questioning their relevance in India’s constitutional structure. There are very few occasions when the governors had performed their constitutional functions. On the contrary, they have quite often misused their functional commitments and responsibilities. Apart from unseating opposition-led dispensations in the states, Governors were resorting to dilatory tactics in approving bills passed by the Legislative assemblies of opposition ruled states. They have seldom performed any constitutional role – except for reading out verbatim, a document prepared by the political establishment of the state during the opening session of the legislative assemblies. If not politicking, Governors are most of the time preoccupied with laying foundation stones and presiding over inconsequential seminars and events.

The expenses incurred on the Governors and the salaries – Rs 3,50, 000 per month – and other perks they get are a sheer waste of public money. Expenditure for unofficial and personal visits to temples and even “godmen” are being allocated from public coffers. Here, we are reminded of a Governor who utilised official conveyance to frequently visit a temple located around 100 metres away from the Raj Bhavan. There was another Governor who regularly visited a famous godman, and, also Tirupati temple at official expense.

India can conveniently do away with, and also do without, Governors, since they have proved to be a liability with their promiscuous misuse of constitutional powers and official machinery. In case the continuation of this post is considered a necessity, the only alternative is to entrust the task of appointing Governors to an independent committee comprising prominent persons with flawless and untainted reputation. Politicians and politics should be kept out of all procedures in the appointment of Governors. Perhaps, this is too utopian an expectation in a depraved political ecosystem.

(Writer is print, electronic and digital media journalist)