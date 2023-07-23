APPSC Group 1 interview dates released, to begin from August 2

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the dates for the final stage interviews of the Group 1 Service Recruitment. The interviews will be conducted from August 2 to August 11, with the exception of August 5 and 6. The candidates selected for the interview have been notified of their respective interview dates.



The interviews will be held at the APPSC office in Vijayawada, with 30 candidates being interviewed per day. On the scheduled dates, the candidates' certificates will also be examined alongside the interview process. A total of 259 candidates have qualified for the interview stage for the 111 Group 1 posts. Among them, 39 candidates were selected from the sports category. The results of the mains examination were released on July 14, and the mains examination itself took place in June.

Candidates are advised to prepare for their interviews and ensure that they have all the necessary documents and certificates ready for verification.