Army’s Agniveer recruitment rally on July 29

The Army’s Agniveer Recruitment Rally for shortlisted candidates from 20 districts in Gujarat and two Union Territories (UTs) is set to take place at Sabar Stadium in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha, from July 29 to August 8.

Ahmedabad: The Army’s Agniveer Recruitment Rally for shortlisted candidates from 20 districts in Gujarat and two Union Territories (UTs) is set to take place at Sabar Stadium in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha, from July 29 to August 8. The rally aims to recruit candidates in various categories, including Agniveer General Duty (all Arms), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Storekeeper Technical/Inventory Management (all Arms), Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass) (for House Keeper & Mess Keeper). Eligible candidates must be domiciled in any of the 20 districts, namely Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Arav Ali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kehda, Dahod, and Panchmahal. Additionally, candidates from the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli are also eligible to participate.

