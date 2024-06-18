Breaking barriers: Ph.D. with a 4-yr UG Degree

In a recent announcement by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, a significant change has been introduced in the academic landscape. This change brings good news for students holding a 4-year undergraduate degree who aspire to pursue a PhD program. Let’s delve into what this means for aspiring scholars.

Traditionally, the path to a PhD involved obtaining a master’s degree before being eligible to take the UGC-NET exam. However, with this recent development, students holding a 4-year undergraduate degree can now directly pursue a Ph.D. without the necessity of a master’s degree. This opens up new avenues for students to delve deeper into their academic interests and pursue advanced research in their chosen field.

Flexibility Across Disciplines

One of the most notable aspects of this change is the flexibility it offers in terms of academic disciplines. Previously, students were often confined to pursuing a Ph.D. in the same field as their undergraduate or master’s degree.

However, with the ability to take the UGC-NET exam in their chosen subject, students now have the freedom to explore diverse fields and expand their academic horizons. This not only enriches their educational experience but also enhances their skill set.

Eligibility Criteria: What Does It Take?

While the opportunity to pursue a Ph.D. with a 4-year undergraduate degree is exciting, it comes with certain eligibility criteria. To be eligible for the UGC-NET exam, students must obtain a minimum of 75% marks in their bachelor’s degree. However, there is a relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the UGC from time to time).

Alternative Pathways: Postgraduate Programmes

For students who do not meet the 75% mark requirement, there is another route to pursue their Ph.D. aspirations.

They can opt to enrol in a one-year Postgraduate program, following which they become eligible to apply for the UGC-NET exam. This option opens research avenues for more students aspiring to do a PhD.

Conclusion

Overall, the decision to directly allow students with 4-year undergraduate degrees to pursue a PhD is a significant step towards empowering future scholars. It not only promotes academic inclusivity but also fosters a culture of innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration. By breaking down barriers and expanding access to higher education, this change paves the way for a more diverse and dynamic academic community.

(The author is Co-Founder and COO, College Vidya)