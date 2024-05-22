Byju’s begins new batches at 240 centres

  • Menu
Byju’s Tuition Centre (BTC), a network of learning centres, has started batches for the 2024-25 academic session in full swing across their 240 locations. BTC provides classroom-based programs for K-12 students, complemented by access to Byju’sentire digital learning universe.

For the current academic year, Byju’shas dropped the annual fee for BTC to just Rs36,000, making it more affordable than even neighbourhood tuition classes, while offering a far superior quality of curriculum, pedagogy, and delivery.

