CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Date: Check Supplementary Results at cbseresults.nic.in
Highlights
CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 compartment exam results 2025 soon. Students can check their marks online at cbseresults.nic.in using roll number and admit card ID.
The CBSE board will soon release the Class 10 compartment exam results.
The exam was held from July 15 to July 22, 2025, and The Class 12 results came out on August 1. Now, students are waiting for the Class 10 results.
Where to Check the Result
You can check your result on these two websites:
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
Steps to Check Your Result
1. Go to cbseresults.nic.in
2. Click on “Class 10 Supplementary Result”
3. Enter your:
- Roll number
- School number
- Admit card ID
- Security pin
4. Your result will show on the screen
5. Download or take a screenshot for future use
Previous Result Dates
- In 2024 – Result came on August 5
- In 2023 – Result came on August 4
- In 2022 – Result came on September 9
