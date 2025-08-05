CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Date: Check Supplementary Results at cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE board will soon release the Class 10 compartment exam results.

The exam was held from July 15 to July 22, 2025, and The Class 12 results came out on August 1. Now, students are waiting for the Class 10 results.

Where to Check the Result

You can check your result on these two websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Steps to Check Your Result

1. Go to cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on “Class 10 Supplementary Result”

3. Enter your:

Roll number

School number

Admit card ID

Security pin

4. Your result will show on the screen

5. Download or take a screenshot for future use

Previous Result Dates