CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams deferred

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and deferred Class 12 exams. The decision comes after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, education secretary and other officials.

According to the schedule, the CBSE Class 12 exams were to be held from May 4 to June 14. Ramesh Pokhriyal in a series of tweets said that a decision will be taken on the conduct of Class 12 exams on June 1.

On the cancellation of Class 10 exams, the minister said that the results will be declared on the basis of objective criterion to be developed by the board. However, the students who are not satisfied with the marks will be given a chance to write the exams whenever they can be held.

Several students, parents and politicians have been demanding cancellation of the exams in the wake of a massive spike in the coronavirus cases.