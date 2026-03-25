CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2026 Analysis

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Computer Science (083) examination on March 25, 2026. The exam was held for a duration of three hours and carried a total of 70 marks, with the question paper divided into five sections — A, B, C, D, and E.

According to Deepika Agarwal, PGT Computer Science at Silverline Prestige School, the question paper maintained a balanced structure, featuring a mix of easy to moderate questions. It effectively assessed both conceptual understanding and application-based knowledge of students.

A section-wise analysis reveals that Section A was straightforward and easy, while Sections B and C required a basic understanding of concepts. Section D was again easy, and Section E, which included case study-based questions, tested students’ logical thinking abilities.

The programming section, including output-based and error-identification questions, was simple and manageable for most students. The theory questions were direct and strictly based on the prescribed syllabus.

Students expressed satisfaction with the overall paper, describing it as balanced and fair. In general, the exam was rated as easy to moderate in difficulty level.