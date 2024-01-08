CDVL, UoH invites applications for Diploma Programmes

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for the various one year Diploma Programmes offered through Blended mode. All the courses are approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee.

These courses include one year duration programmes offered for the benefit of graduates as add on programme at PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD; ICAR-NAARM; BSNL-RTTC, Truth abs, IFCAI, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and TeamLease Edtech.

The students who are already pursuing their full time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well prepared study material soft copy. The student will also have an online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material.

The details about the courses are available in the Website: www.uohyd.ac.in or http://cdvl.uohyd.ac.in

Last Date for submission of Application is February 29, 2024