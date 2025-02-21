Celebrating linguistic diversity

Language is more than just a means of communication; it is the essence of cultural identity and heritage. Every year on February 21st, the world observes International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. This day, proclaimed by UNESCO in 1999, reminds us of the importance of preserving languages and celebrating multilingualism.

The significance of international mother language day

The idea of International Mother Language Day originated from the language movement in Bangladesh, where people fought for the recognition of their mother tongue, Bangla (Bengali), in 1952. Their sacrifice led to the declaration of this special day to honor linguistic diversity and promote the right to use one’s native language.

Languages are an essential part of human civilisation, shaping societies, traditions, and individual identities. However, globalisation and modernisation have threatened many indigenous and minority languages. According to UNESCO, nearly 40% of the world’s languages are at risk of disappearing. This day serves as a reminder of the need to protect and revitalize endangered languages and ensure that future generations can continue to speak their mother tongues.

Diversity in language and its importance

The world is home to around 7,000 languages, each carrying a unique history, literature, and worldview. From Mandarin Chinese to Swahili, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, and indigenous dialects, every language represents a community’s values and traditions. Multilingualism enhances cultural exchange, fosters mutual understanding, and strengthens social cohesion.

Language diversity also plays a crucial role in education, business, and technology. Learning multiple languages enhances cognitive skills, boosts career opportunities, and promotes cross-cultural communication. Schools and institutions worldwide emphasise mother tongue-based education, as it helps children learn more effectively and connect with their roots.