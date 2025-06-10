Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: 4500 Vacancies, Apply by June 23

The Central Bank of India is inviting applications for Apprentice positions in 2025. A total of 4,500 vacancies are available in branches across India.

Important Dates:

Last date to apply is 23 June 2025

Last date to pay the application fee is 25 June 2025

Tentative exam date:

First week of July 2025

Apply online at: centralbankofindia.co.in

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any subject from a university recognised by the Government of India.

Age Limit:

Age should be between 20 and 28 years as of 31 May 2025

Candidates must be registered on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal

Engagement Period:

The apprenticeship will be for a period of 12 months only.

Application Fee (including 18% GST):

Category Fee

PwBD ₹400

SC / ST / Women / EWS ₹600

All Other Candidates ₹800

The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online only.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes an online written exam conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council.

After the exam, there will be a test in the local language of the applicant’s state.

A list of provisionally selected candidates will be posted on the Central Bank of India and BFSI SSC websites.

Important Notes:

Candidates should read the full official notification before applying.

Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted.