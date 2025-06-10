Live
Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: 4500 Vacancies, Apply by June 23
The Central Bank of India has released a notification for the recruitment of 4500 apprentices across various branches.
The Central Bank of India is inviting applications for Apprentice positions in 2025. A total of 4,500 vacancies are available in branches across India.
Important Dates:
Last date to apply is 23 June 2025
Last date to pay the application fee is 25 June 2025
Tentative exam date:
First week of July 2025
Apply online at: centralbankofindia.co.in
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have a graduate degree in any subject from a university recognised by the Government of India.
Age Limit:
Age should be between 20 and 28 years as of 31 May 2025
Candidates must be registered on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal
Engagement Period:
The apprenticeship will be for a period of 12 months only.
Application Fee (including 18% GST):
Category Fee
PwBD ₹400
SC / ST / Women / EWS ₹600
All Other Candidates ₹800
The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online only.
Selection Process:
The selection process includes an online written exam conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council.
After the exam, there will be a test in the local language of the applicant’s state.
A list of provisionally selected candidates will be posted on the Central Bank of India and BFSI SSC websites.
Important Notes:
Candidates should read the full official notification before applying.
Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted.