  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: 4500 Vacancies, Apply by June 23

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: 4500 Vacancies, Apply by June 23
x
Highlights

The Central Bank of India has released a notification for the recruitment of 4500 apprentices across various branches.

The Central Bank of India is inviting applications for Apprentice positions in 2025. A total of 4,500 vacancies are available in branches across India.

Important Dates:

Last date to apply is 23 June 2025

Last date to pay the application fee is 25 June 2025

Tentative exam date:

First week of July 2025

Apply online at: centralbankofindia.co.in

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any subject from a university recognised by the Government of India.

Age Limit:

Age should be between 20 and 28 years as of 31 May 2025

Candidates must be registered on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal

Engagement Period:

The apprenticeship will be for a period of 12 months only.

Application Fee (including 18% GST):

Category Fee

PwBD ₹400

SC / ST / Women / EWS ₹600

All Other Candidates ₹800

The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online only.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes an online written exam conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council.

After the exam, there will be a test in the local language of the applicant’s state.

A list of provisionally selected candidates will be posted on the Central Bank of India and BFSI SSC websites.

Important Notes:

Candidates should read the full official notification before applying.

Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick