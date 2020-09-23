Check the list of chapters removed from Telangana inter syllabus

Telangana inter syllabus 2020-21: As per the directions of CBSE to reduce 30 per cent of the syllabus, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) have removed some chapters from humanities and languages. The TSBIE said that the reduction in the syllabus is only for the current academic year 2020-21.

The students will be having their Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2021 & Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) May 2021 based on 70 per cent of the syllabus.



Inter board secretary Syed Omar Jaleel said that they have revised the syllabus of Telugu and history subjects for the intermediate first year and history, civics, politics, geography, public administration and commerce subjects were revised for the second year students.



According to the board, in the first-year history course, topics such as Early Vedic Period, Later Vedic Period, and Science and Technology in the Chapter-II (Indus Valley Civilization & Vedic Culture) have been removed. And in political Science, topics like Liberalism, Individualism, Communism have also been deleted.



Coming to history-II, several topics related to the history of Telangana including the Telangana Praja Samithi, Separate Telangana State Movement-Early, Phase Separate Telangana State Movement-Later Phase, popular festivals of Telangana have been removed.



The intermediate board secretary said that the reduced syllabus is for the current academic year and next academic year will have the full syllabus. He further said that the changes made in the syllabus this year have been uploaded on the official site of the website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

