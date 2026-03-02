Class 10 Hindi Board Examination: A Balanced and Student-Friendly Paper

Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, shared her views on today’s Class 10 Hindi board examination.

She stated that the overall experience of the examination was satisfactory for students. The question paper was well-aligned with the prescribed syllabus, and most of the questions were clear, straightforward, and easy to comprehend. While the prose and poetry questions were not directly taken from textbook exercises, they were thoughtfully designed to assess students’ analytical and critical thinking abilities. This approach benefited students who had prepared thoroughly, enabling them to express their understanding effectively.

The grammar section was balanced and did not contain overly difficult questions. The writing section — including letter writing, paragraph writing, advertisements, and short stories — offered students a valuable opportunity to showcase their creativity, expression, and language skills.

Although a few students experienced minor challenges in managing time, particularly while attempting long-answer questions, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.

In conclusion, the examination was fair, balanced, and strictly based on the prescribed syllabus. Students who had prepared diligently had every opportunity to score well.