Data science requires exposure

Visakhapatnam: Data is one of the important features of every organisation. Data science is an extension of various data analysis fields. It is very relevant in the computer era and needs a lot of exposure, Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) T Papi Reddy said.



Attending as a chief guest in the inaugural session of a two-day national webinar on 'Application of Statistics and Data Science' organised by the Department of Mathematics, GITAM Deemed to be University here on Tuesday, he said that data science uses theories and techniques that are a part of the other fields like Information Science, Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science.

GITAM president M Sri Bharat, who chaired the inaugural session, suggested the academicians to integrate the benefits of the Statistics and Data Science into the society. He mentioned that the data scientists should be able to utilise tools and technologies associated with the big data as well. Vice-Chancellor of the institution K Sivaramakrishna stressed the importance of the data scientists in the corporate sector. Pro Vice-Chancellor N Siva Prasad observed that data science requires computational methods and Statistics gains more prominence than Mathematics.