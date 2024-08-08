  • Menu
DEET, WE Hub to hold job fair for women today

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) announced its collaboration with WE Hub, a Telangana government initiative, for the...

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) announced its collaboration with WE Hub, a Telangana government initiative, for the upcoming major event, "Job Fair for Women," scheduled for Thursday. The event will be held at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University campus in Hyderabad. With more than 4,000 female registrations already secured, this job fair aims to create valuable employment opportunities specifically tailored for women. Attendees can look forward to engaging with top companies offering a wide range of job openings.

The event will feature prominent companies including HDFC Bank, IKEA, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, MedPlus, Tata Motors, MAX, GOPIZZA, and many more. This job fair will provide an excellent opportunity for women to connect directly with hiring managers, explore various career options, and potentially secure immediate job placements. DEET’s commitment to supporting women in the workforce is reflected in this event, designed to offer diverse roles across multiple industries.

