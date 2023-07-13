Dreamtime Learning launches Community Programme for children

Hyderabad: Dreamtime Learning Community (DTC), founded by a disruptor in the Indian Education landscape, Lina Ashar, has launched two after-school community courses– ‘Game Changers’ and ‘Mavericks’. With expert faculty and an inspired vision aimed at challenging established norms while equipping children for a rapidly changing future, DTC aims to partner with 100+ schools in their initiatives to elevate learners via their after-school enrichment programmes.

'Game Changers' offers interdisciplinary teaching of language and literature, providing an immersive learning experience for students and leaving them brilliant communicators. 'Mavericks' focuses on exploring the wonders of science. It is designed in a way to quench student curiosity all while inspiring a lifelong quest for learning. Children between the ages of 5 - 10 Years are invited to enrol for the weekend programme that spans 55 sessions in a three month period. The first cohort is all set to start on the 5th of August, 2023. Further, DTC will be rolling out the program for learners across borders in South East Asia and the Middle East.

With this community course, it provides students with the knowledge, abilities, and views required to navigate and positively impact the world. Further this mould children into knowledgeable, proactive citizens in whom we can all take pride.

Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning



Applauding the new approach, Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning, said, "Transformation in education is essential today. Our community program bestows on this as it represents a unique opportunity for children to learn, grow and develop their identity. With advancements in teaching methodology and strong competition churning the education system, it is imperative to reshape the world by transforming education, which will further influence society. Our program will be a game changer for our students in building confidence, awareness and critical thinking skills. With this program, we are confident in building self-leader quality in our young minds, inspiring new ideas, challenging established norms, and promoting innovation".



The programs encompass an array of captivating activities and experiential learning opportunities crafted to ignite children's imagination, nurture creativity, and foster critical thinking skills. The primary objective of the program is to broaden horizons and cultivate a sense of curiosity in young learners. They also hope to connect students with community resources, esteemed experts, and mentors. Carefully curated, these activities seamlessly complement the core curriculum provided in schools, providing a well-rounded and comprehensive educational journey for participants.

DTC is keen on encouraging experts, and organizations to collaborate and provide young learners with valuable experiences, mentorship opportunities and prides itself in being a first of its kind after-school program in India and with the aspiration to make students future-ready, engaged citizens of tomorrow.