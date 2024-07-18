Live
Just In
DSC Exams Commence in Telangana Today, Over 2 Lakh Candidates to Appear
The much-awaited DSC exams have begun in Telangana today and will be held until the 5th of next month. A total of 2,79,957 candidates will be appearing for the exams, marking the first DSC exams held in the state since 2017.
The exams will be conducted in two sessions, with the first session scheduled from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Each day, a total of 26,000 DSC candidates will appear for both sessions, with approximately 13,000 candidates in each session.
In preparation for the exams, the School Education Department has put in place elaborate arrangements, establishing 54 examination centers across all 14 districts in the state. Gates at the exam centers will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled exam time, and candidates have been advised to arrive at least one and a half hours prior to the exam due to biometric verification requirements.
Notably, this will be the first time that DSC exams will be conducted through online mode, marking a significant shift in the examination process.