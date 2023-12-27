Education Leadership Summit from Jan 28

Live
- The summit is focused on improving quality of education in India and it is designed to cater to the specific needs of Indian school leaders
- To be held in Mumbai and Delhi, the summit is open to all schools across the country
Bengaluru: Michigan-based University of Michigan-Marsal Family School of Education in association with Globestar Consulting Services presents University of Michigan-Marsal Globestar Education Leadership Summit 2024, a leadership summit for Indian educators and school leaders, to be held in Mumbai and Delhi from January 28th to February 3rd.
The summit will cover topics such as curriculum development, disciplinary literacy and AI, innovative instructional approach, best practices in school administration and technology integration. It offers a great opportunity for stakeholders in the education sector to get in-depth insights into creating a vision for their educational institutions.
For directors and heads of schools, it serves as an avenue to acquire valuable knowledge to ensure consistent progress, avoid stagnation of their skillset and to bridge the gap between their educational objectives and financial sustainability. In addition, for aspiring principals, it will aid in enhancing their skills and help in formulating effective strategies for school management.