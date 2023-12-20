Effectiveness of online learning - pros and cons

The landscape of education is in constant flux, shaped by a myriad of factors ranging from governmental policies to the innovative practices of non-governmental organizations. Nearly one-third of educational institutions now fall under the private sector, signifying a diverse educational ecosystem. From municipal and state-board schools to CBSE and international board schools, the options for students have multiplied, each institution offering unique advantages through its distinct pedagogy and curriculum.

To comprehend the driving force behind these evolving trends, one must turn to global initiatives such as the UNESCO Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2015, UNESCO set forth 17 SDGs to be achieved by 2030 across 193 countries. Of particular importance is SDG-4, focused on enhancing the quality of education. As of 2023, India stands at 112 out of 193 on the SDG index, marking a positive trend from its 2022 ranking of 121, 2021 ranking of 120, and 2020 ranking of 117.

Central to the narrative of evolving trends in education is the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. Aligned with the UNESCO SDG-4 goals and sharing a common timeline of 2030, NEP 2020 emphasizes the improvement of the quality of education in India. Notable aspects include a focus on quality teacher training and a surge in elementary education at the pre-primary level.

The evolution of education delivery methods parallels the evolution of information-sharing mechanisms. From the Stone Age's first tablets to print and now digital and AI-driven learning, the primary focus has always been on efficiently storing and sharing information. In the present era, the competition in education centers around developing effective communication and teaching mechanisms that engage, excite, and effectively educate students.

Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) play pivotal roles in shaping these evolving trends in education. Six fundamental laws of effective learning guide this evolution: readiness, exercise, effect, intensity, primacy, and recency. Zee Learn, a prominent player in the education sector for over 27 years, stands at the forefront of setting innovative benchmarks.

Beginning with the Kidzee preschool network, Zee Learn has consistently evolved its pedagogy to meet the changing needs of education. The journey began with an eclectic pedagogy in 2003, evolving to Illume in 2008, Interactive Illume in 2014, and the Life-Ready framework in 2019. The pedagogy incorporated augmented reality, digitization, structured phonics, and a focus on developing an emerging student profile. In 2022, the pedagogy was upgraded to Pentemind, emphasizing metacognition and the development of five essential minds for lifelong learning. Sessions like Whirl & Twirl, Artsy, Mental Might, Eco-consciousness, Personality Development, Critical Thinking, Show-stopper, are integrated as part of the regular curriculum; well aligned to NEP and goes beyond n setting unique evolving trends in preschool education.

Teacher training is identified as a crucial element for the evolution of education, and Zee Learn emphasizes mandatory continuous professional development programs for teachers to ensure their readiness for evolving educational landscapes.

In the K12 CBSE vertical, Mount Litera Zee Schools (MLZS) aim to offer diverse learning opportunities to all stakeholders. The MLZS philosophy, Litera Octave, focuses on the emerging student profile, promoting holistic development and equipping students with 21st-century skill sets and leadership qualities. The philosophy emphasizes "What is Right For the Child" (WRFC), serving as a cornerstone for academic, co-curricular, and administrative decisions.

MLZS's exclusive pedagogy, Litera Octave, includes eight pillars, such as Litera Teacher, Litera Assessment, Litera Parents, and more. The academic programs are supported by in-house curated learning resources and digital support through the Mount Litera Learning (MLL) app. The assessment patterns are competency-based and constantly evolving to ensure positive and skilled learners.

Enrichment programs at MLZS focus on fun and value-based learning, with special programs like Digital Citizenship and Financial Literacy to prepare students for the challenges of the digital age. MLZS aims to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) recommended approaches, focusing on Sustainable Development Goals and Indian Knowledge Systems.

Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA) and Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) contribute to the evolving trends in education by providing industry-focused education in animation, visual effects, gaming, film, series, and commercials. ZICA, founded in 1995, prioritizes artistic techniques and creativity, aiming to produce a workforce meeting industry standard. ZIMA, founded in 2004, blends traditional expertise with digital technology, offering diverse career opportunities in the film and TV industry.

In conclusion, the evolving trends in education are shaped by global initiatives, technological advancements, and innovative pedagogies. Organizations like Zee Learn and its subsidiaries contribute to this evolution by aligning with SDGs, emphasizing teacher training, and providing diverse learning opportunities across different educational levels and creative disciplines. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly changing educational landscape, with a focus on quality, technology integration, and a holistic approach to student development.

(The writer is an, COO, Zee Learn Ltd)