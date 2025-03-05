EFLU organises three day teacher training workshop for French teachers

Hyderabad: The Department of French and Francophone Studies at The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India, organised a three-day teacher training workshop. This workshop aimed to enhance the skills of French teachers by focusing on the implementation of discursive and mediation competence in the classroom. It provided valuable insights and practical strategies to improve teaching methods and promote effective language learning.

Twenty-five French teachers from across India attended the workshop titled "Mise en place de la compétence discursive et de la compétence de médiationenclasse de FLE: quelsoutils? Quelles démarches? Quels supports?" (Implementation of Discursive Competence and Mediation Competence in FLE Class: What Tools? What Approaches? What Supports?).

The workshop was conducted by Prof. Mariella Causa from Bordeaux-Montaigne University, France. Prof. Causa is a distinguished university professor in language sciences and didactics of French as a Foreign Language (FLE) and languages at the University of Bordeaux Montaigne. With over 15 years of experience in language teaching and multilingualism, her latest research focuses on defining mediation skills, managing multimodality in schools, and addressing vulnerabilities in French-speaking areas. She actively participates in research-action-training activities both in France and abroad and is a member of the scientific committee of the regional research network FrancophoNéa. Additionally, she co-leads the research axis Multilingual Territories at the MSH of Bordeaux.

The workshop featured a range of interactive sessions designed to engage and equip the participants with advanced teaching techniques. Through hands-on activities and collaborative discussions, the attendees explored innovative tools and approaches to enhance their teaching practices. The sessions emphasised the importance of discursive competence and mediation skills, highlighting how these competencies can be effectively integrated into French language classrooms.

Dr. Uma Damodar Sridhar, Head of the Department of French and Francophone Studies, and Mr. Thomas Chaumont, Language Attaché at the Embassy of France in India, coordinated the workshop. Their efforts ensured the seamless execution of the event and the active involvement of all participants.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the insightful and practical nature of the workshop. They highlighted the value of the training in broadening their understanding of effective teaching strategies and improving their classroom practices. The workshop also provided a platform for networking and sharing experiences, fostering a sense of community among French language educators in India.This collaborative initiative between EFLU and the Embassy of France in India underscores the commitment to promoting excellence in language education and fostering cultural exchange.