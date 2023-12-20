Exxeella Education Group Accredited by ICEF





Aravind Arasavilli, the distinguished chairman of Exxeella Education Group, recently graced the ICEF (International Consultants for Education and Fairs) Conference held in Miami, Florida, from December 11-14. This marked a pivotal moment for Exxeella Education Group, which has dedicated 16 years to guiding and advising students on pursuing higher education in countries such as America, Canada, Australia, the UK, Italy, France, and Singapore.

Exxeella Education Group's commitment to facilitating dreams of international education has garnered recognition and solidified its standing with the prestigious ICEF. Arasavilli Aravind, the Chairman of Exxeella Education Group, attended the conference to engage with representatives from top universities and international educational institutions. The discussions revolved around the diverse array of educational courses Exxeella Education Group offers, emphasizing their significant academic and career advantages.

Mr Arasavilli Aravind conveyed that Exxeella Education Services has successfully obtained ICEF accreditation. This is a testament to the group's unwavering dedication to providing enhanced opportunities and guidance for students seeking vocational courses abroad. The certification serves as a symbol of excellence, reflecting the commitment of Exxeella Education Services to maintain the highest standards in international education.

The conference provided fruitful discussions on educational offerings and career prospects. Aravind Arasavilli underscored Exxeella Education Group's mission to continually enhance training opportunities and provide valuable insights to students aspiring to pursue vocational courses overseas.

In acknowledging Exxeella Education Services' outstanding performance, the official accreditation with ICEF further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in international education. This achievement affirms the group's commitment to excellence and positions them as a reliable source for students seeking quality education and professional guidance on a global scale.