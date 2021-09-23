Free Civils coaching for SCs, Sts & BCs

Hyderabad: The State Tribal Welfare department is planning to provide free coaching for nine months through virtual mode by the IAS Study Circle for STs, Manasa Hills, Rajendranagar.

The candidates will be selected through objective, descriptive and aptitude tests.

The interested candidates can submit online applications through website http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in/tstw from September 23 to October 17.

The applicant's annual income should not exceed Rs 3 lakh. The online application and instructions are available on websites http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in/tstw and http://twd.telangana.gov.in.

For details the candidates can contact 62817-66534 from 10:30 am to 5 pm on all working days, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Dr Christina Z Chongthu said in a release.