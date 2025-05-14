Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X, XII results

Hyderabad: Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Vijayawada region topped the Class X and XII results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. According to the CBSE, the Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram regions achieved the highest pass percentage in Class X, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.79 per cent. The pass percentage increased significantly from 91.30 per cent in 2024 to 95 per cent in 2025. The CBSE also noted that girls performed better than boys, achieving a pass percentage 2.37 per cent higher. In 2024, the girls’ pass percentage was 94.75 per cent, which increased to 95 per cent this year. In comparison, the boys’ pass percentage decreased from 92.71 per cent in 2024 to 92.63 per cent in 2025.

Among schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) secured the top position with a pass percentage of 99.49 per cent, followed closely by Kendriya Vidyalaya Institutions (KVs) with 99.45 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.73 per cent, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 99.65 per cent and girls scoring 99.85 per cent. In Telangana, the total number of registered students was 51,604, with 51,521 appearing and 51,433 passing. The boys’ pass percentage was 99.80 per cent, while the girls’ pass percentage was 99.86 per cent, resulting in an overall state pass percentage of 99.83 per cent. In the Class XII results, the Vijayawada region again performed exceptionally, with an overall top passing percentage of 99.83 per cent.

Gender-wise analysis revealed that girls outperformed boys with a remarkable increase of 5.94 per cent in pass percentage. In 2025, girls scored 91.64 per cent compared to 81.52 per cent in 2024, while boys scored 91.64 per cent in 2025, up from 85.12 per cent in 2024. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class XII students in 2025 was 85.70 per cent. JNVs again topped with a pass percentage of 99.29 per cent, followed by KVs at 99.05 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh, 11,903 registered students, 11,852 appeared for the examination, and 11,794 passed. The boys’ pass percentage was 99.45 per cent, while girls achieved 99.58 per cent, resulting in an overall state pass percentage of 99.51 per cent.