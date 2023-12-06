GITAM Organises CPR Awareness Program

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Pharmacy (GSP), in association with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and Indian Pharmaceutical Association Students’ Forum (IPA-SF), organized a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Virtual Awareness Program on Wednesday. This nationwide public awareness program aimed to provide CPR training to participants and educate them about the importance of this life-saving technique.

CPR is a vital technique used to sustain a person's life by applying pressure to the heart muscles until they can receive proper medical attention. This program, the first of its kind in the country, reached a wide range of participants, making it a significant milestone in increasing CPR awareness. During the program, a trained doctor provided detailed instructions on performing CPR. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) also issued certificates of participation to acknowledge the attendees' commitment to learning this crucial skill.

The online session was attended by GSP Principal Prof. G.S. Kumar, faculty members, and students, who actively participated and gained valuable knowledge about CPR.





