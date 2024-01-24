GITAM Sheds Light on PCOS, PCOD on National Girl Child Day

Hyderabad: In a session held on National Girl Child Day, Dr. Pradeep Reddy Duvvuru, MD (Internal Medicine) Senior Consultant General Physician, delivered an enlightening talk on ‘Beyond the Acronyms: PCOD & PCOS’ at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad here on Wednesday. The session aimed to educate and raise awareness about the prevalence and impact of Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) among women.

Dr Duvvuru highlighted the fact that almost 10% of women around the world are suffering from PCOD, with those affected by PCOS producing higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones due to a hormone imbalance. This imbalance causes them to experience irregular menstrual periods and other associated symptoms such as weight gain, excessive hair growth, acne, ovarian cysts, and skin problems.

Emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and management of PCOS, Dr. Duvvuru explained that the condition can have a significant impact on fertility, overall health, and heart health. He advised that PCOS can be managed through a combination of healthy diet, physical exercise, medication, and lifestyle changes such as avoiding smoking and alcohol.

Dr. Reddy also stressed the importance of seeking support from friends, family, and medical practitioners for individuals with PCOS, as the condition is unique to each individual.

The informative session provided an invaluable opportunity for students to learn from a seasoned expert and gain a better understanding of women’s health. Dr. Duvvuru answered queries raised by the students and was felicitated for his contribution to the cause.