GITAM students Present Devised Theatre Performance 'How Are You!'

Hyderabad: The Department of Psychology at GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences, in collaboration with the Department of Fine & Performing Arts, proudly presented a captivating devised theatre performance titled 'How Are You!' on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Ramith Ramesh, Assistant Professor, a talented ensemble including M Sai Spandhana, Aishani Namannarar, Adthya Rakesh, Yamini Padma Priya, A Greeshma, N Pavan Sashank Kashyap, and Nirma Chowdary came together to create this unique performance.

Devised theatre is a collaborative process in which an ensemble creates a performance together, serving as production researchers, designers, and performers. Through shared techniques, the ensemble experiments, moves, and improvises to create vignettes that are strung together, allowing the audience to assign their own meaning to them.

'How Are You!' is an exploration of love, grief, loss, growth, accepting change, and making peace with our different selves. The performance aims to blur the boundaries between the audience and the artists, reminding us that art is a reflection of life itself.











The show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, combining humor, challenges, heartbreak, and inspiration. It seeks to spark conversations and dialogue among the community that attends.



The skit was witnessed by esteemed guests including Prof. D.S.Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, Hyderabad; Prof. D.R.P.Chandrasekhar, Head of the Department of English; and Durgesh Nandinee, Assistant Professor, Psychology, along with faculty and students who appreciated the efforts of the organizers.