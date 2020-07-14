Glendale Academy shares its toppers list

After much anticipation, Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) has declared the results of Class XI and XII recently. This was a sigh of relief for both the parents and students who have been putting their best of the efforts from the last year. This year the wait was a bit longer due to the impact of Covid-19. Last year the results were declared in the first week of May. This year there has been an increase in the pass percentage compared to last year. The pass percentage for the current year stands at 88.87% with an increase of 5.8% in comparison with the previous year's data.



Hyderabad also has a significant number of students pursuing CBSE curriculum. Glendale Academy from Hyderabad has recorded yet another success story after the results were declared. The students of the academy have scored outstanding marks in all the subjects with 100% Pass Percentage. Some names of the toppers include, Spoorthi Karthikeyan 96% in Humanities Stream, Somarapu Secured 95% in Science Stream, Harshita Bhati Secured 93% in Commerce Stream, Saliha Siddiqui ( English 96/100), Dhatri Addala ( Biology 97/100), Neha Chintapatla(Business Studies 98/100 ), Mariyam Fatima (Chemistry 95/100), Nandini Somarapu(Computer Science 96/100), Ishaan Surabh Chada(Economics 96/100), Ibrahim Mahajir( Entrepreneurship 96/100), Jai Sikka(Fashion Studies 100/100), Samaa (History 98/100) and Samaa(Legal Studies 100/100) to name a few. The students were very much happy and elated after knowing their results.