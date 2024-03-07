Global Education Fair 2024 to be held on 9th March

Hyderabad: Global Tree Overseas Education and Immigration Consultancy announced the upcoming Global Education Fair 2024, which will take place on 9th March, 2024 at the Hyatt Place in BanjaraHills, Hyderabad.

Srikar Alapati, Managing Director of Global Tree, expressed his enthusiasm for the fair, stating, "An international education fair can be life-changing and is a must-attend for students who wish to have a 'global' career outlook. With it, students can have a world of opportunities under one roof and by attending the same they can have both advantage and edge."

The Global Education Fair 2024 aims to cater to the rising demand of study aspirants looking to pursue their education abroad. The event will provide students with a unique platform to explore a plethora of study options offered by top universities in the UK, Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Ireland, and Europe. They will have the opportunity to meet and interact with over 30 university officials, who will assist them in making informed decisions about their academic future.

Benefits for students and parents attending the fair include no visa fee, on-the-spot offers, free IELTS training, scholarships up to 600 GBP, a chance to win a free flight ticket to their dream destination through a lucky dip, and education loan assistance up to 60 lakhs without collateral security.

In addition, the fair will emphasize the importance of education loans and offer extensive support for students in need, including sanctioning 100% loans towards tuition fees and living costs. Students will have the opportunity to learn about job opportunities in their home countries after studying abroad, boosting their return on investment.

Global Tree's personalized counseling support and hassle-free application assistance will be available throughout the fair, ensuring students receive the guidance they need to make the best choices for their education.