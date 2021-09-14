Gothraprabha Mentoring Scheme Assists 13 Wayanad Tribal Students Enrolling In College

The program 'Gothraprabha,' which aims to assist tribal students from Wayanad in higher education, is putting significant improvements. On Monday, an initiative started by the district government in March, 13 students were admitted to SB College in Changanassery. It is fully run by tribal people and was founded by Wayanad native Dr K P Nitheesh Kumar, the very first doctorate bearer in social work among all of the tribal communities in the state.



Nitheesh Kumar, district coordinator of the project said that in Wayanad, tribal students' higher education is in disarray. Around 40% of students who took the Plus 2 exams this year lost. The majority of pupils who pass higher secondary exams do not continue their studies. The minority that can choose to continue their education in Wayanad, but there are limited options in the district. Even though they can secure seats under reservation, students will not travel outside of Wayanad in pursuit of better colleges and courses. Because of this attitude, their opportunities are squandered. It is our responsibility to guide and assist them. He claims that the Kattunayaka and Adiya tribes are the most averse to getting educated for a variety of reasons.

Apart from the 13, seven additional students are anticipated to obtain admission in SB College. Seven belong to the Kattunayaka tribe, four to the Paniya and Kurichya tribes, two to the Adiya and Kuruma tribes, and one to the Muthuvan tribe.

Recognizing such, the organisation educated 72 mentor instructors, all of whom were from the tribal community, so that they can further guide the students.

Meanwhile, the district does not have a post-matriculation hostel, as per Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Wayanad district officer K C Cheriyan, despite having the state's highest tribal population of 38 percent.