Government pioneers Capacity Building Initiatives for Three Ministries, Elevating Competency and Transforming Civil Services

To enable the government officials with competence to become future ready and for efficient public service delivery, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Department of Higher Education (DoHE) and Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) along with Capacity Building Commission (CBC) released the Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) along with the ‘Know Your Ministry Induction Module’ of MSDE and Training Module for Directors of DoHE under Mission Karmayogi. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship launched these initiatives, encapsulating the key element of citizen centricity.









Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Mission Karmayogi has been initiated as a new experiment in the direction of capacity building. Through this mission, the government employees must modernize their thinking, approach and improve their skill set. It is to give them an opportunity to become a Karmayogi.













The Government of India has constituted Capacity Building Commission (CBC) with a view to drive standardization and harmonization across the Indian civil services landscape. CBC has been set up under ‘Mission Karmayogi’ to create India’s own Civil Service Competency Framework which priorities India’s development aspirations by creating accountability and transparency in our everyday working.

















The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT; Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE; Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL; K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, DoHE, MoE; Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Chairperson, National Council for Vocational Education and Training; Praveen Singh Pardeshi, Member (Administration), CBC; Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), CBC and Shyama Prasad Roy, Secretary, CBC.

The release of the Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) will help in rolling out various capacity building interventions for the officers in the ecosystem in a regularised and a planned manner. Sh. Praveen Singh Pardeshi, Member (Administration), CBC gave presentation on developed Annual Capacity Building Plan of MSDE. Further, Dr R Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), CBC gave presentation on Annual Capacity Building Plans of DoHE and DoSEL.

To promote citizen centricity and improving the day-to-day functioning of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, by giving officials first-hand experience of the working of the flagship schemes, a first of its kind, digital Induction Training Module of the Ministry titled Know Your Ministry - Induction Module of MSDE, was also launched during the event. This digital, interactive e-learning training module is made available on iGoT Mission Karmayogi platform for self-paced learning of the learners and it will orient the personnel to the vision,

mission, and organisational structure of the ministry. It will also help the young joiners, officials and stakeholders of Ministry in understanding the functioning of the Ministry thus enabling each of them to be an effective contributor in the value chain.

The Training Module for Directors of Academic Institutes of Department of Higher Education was also launched, with a perspective to usher in a new dynamic in Institutional Leadership in line with the vision of the New Education Policy 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said, with the launch of the capacity building plan and Know Your Ministry Induction Module of MSDE, we are taking forward the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of building future ready civil services with Mission Karmayogi which aims to build right attitude, skills and knowledge in our workforce aligned with the vision of New India. These initiatives will ensure that competencies are built in our ecosystem for effective public service delivery for India’s citizens, enabling policies conducive to economic growth and will promote “role-based" learning rather than “rule-based" and “competency-based" learning.

I urge all the officials to go through this comprehensive document detailing all the interventions required to develop and enhance the competencies of individual officials within our ministry. He added.

Lauding the initiatives, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, said, I congratulate the ministries and CBC for skilling those who skill and deliver education. In the last nine years, India has embarked on a new journey under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime minister, we have some ambitious goals for transforming India into a developed nation and we have already come a long way by becoming the fifth largest economy in the world. And in this new and effective role of the government, new capabilities are required, with these two initiatives, we will be able to create a better government and governance.