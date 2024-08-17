Gr-I Mains: TGPSC to upload sample answer booklets, hall-tickets today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) will upload sample answer booklets and hall tickets for the Group-1 exam on Saturday.

The Mains examinations (Conventional/Descriptive type) will be held in Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction) from October 21 to 27 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The timetable has also been released.

According to officials, for the Group-1 Mains exam, candidates will receive personalised answer booklets featuring pre-printed details and a photo. For convenience, sample answer booklets for all seven papers will be available on the Commission’s official website, www.tspsc.gov.in , starting August 17. This allows candidates to review and follow the instructions printed on the answer booklets carefully.

Candidates should read and understand all instructions printed on their hall tickets and answer booklets before appearing for the examination to avoid the rejection or invalidation of their candidature, said a senior officer.