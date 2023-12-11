Greenwood High students win inter school soccer tournament

Bangalore: In the field of sports, Greenwood High International School, Sarjapur, students emerged Winners in the U-19 Girls Category, and secured the Runner-up position in the U-15 Boys Category at the state level in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2023.

The students also received awards in the football tournament - the Golden Glove Award for U-19 Girls Category by Prayukta Arya and Gagan J Reddy for the U-15 Boys Category. The competition, which was played in the league format, was held in multiple categories for boys and girls.

Commenting on the achievement, Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School, Bangalore, said: “I am proud that our students have emerged victorious in a prestigious tournament. The hard work of the dedicated players, coaches and everyone who has been involved in training helped the students in expressing their talent. I appreciate the team’s efforts and I hope more students would take to the sport.”







