Greenwood High to host India’s most esteemed inter school quiz competition - WISSEN 2023

Bangalore: Greenwood High International School is set to host India’s most coveted inter school quiz competition – WISSEN 2023 on August 18, 2023 at its Bannerghatta Road campus. The quiz which is open for students from grade 8 to 12 will revolve around environment and other topics like India, current affairs, sports, science, technology, Entertainment, Literature and world etc. There would be two special rounds on plastic pollution in keeping with the core theme of WISSEN – Go Green. The last date for registration is August 14, 2023.

Each school can register up to five teams, with two members in each team. The registered teams will have to clear preliminary rounds, semifinals, and finals as required and all rounds will be eliminatory in nature. The quiz will be curated and conducted by quizmaster Vinay Mudaliar.

The top 3 teams will be rewarded cash prizes amounting to Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The Best Outstation Team will be rewarded Rs 7,000. Certificate of Participation will be presented to all participants in the concluding ceremony and Certificate of Merit will be presented to the winners and runners-up team.

“Greenwood High is dedicated to the cause of environmental safety, inculcating values of sustainability among younger generations and engaging them in proactive practices of conservation. With this objective in mind, the theme of WISSEN 23 is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,” said Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.

For more information on WISSEN 2023, kindly mail [email protected] or call 8884434002.







