Group-1 prelims on June 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) informed the public on Monday that the Group-I Services General Recruitment Preliminary Test will be held on June 9.
The TSPSC, in a press release on Monday, informed that the commission had notified 563 vacancies in various departments under Group-I Services General Recruitment via notification number 02/2024 issued on February 19, and receipt of applications is in progress. It informed all the candidates appearing for the exam that the preliminary test would be conducted on June 9.
