GSHS hosts research workshop on Digital India in Grassroot Governance

Hyderabad: The ICSR research Dissemination workshop on ‘The Role of Digital India in Grassroot Governance: An Exploratory Study in Rural Telangana’ held at GITAM (Deemed to be University) in Hyderabad. The workshop, organised by the Department of Political Science at GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences, aimed to explore the impact of Digital India on governance in rural areas.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Kamaiah, Dean of GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences, who commended the project research team for their work and emphasized the importance of policy research on Digital India at the grassroots level. Prof. Sunny Jose, Director of GSHS, welcomed participants and guests to the workshop.

Keynote speaker Prof. Nishinkant Kolge from MANUU highlighted the potential of Digital India in empowering marginalized communities, with a special mention of Mahatma Gandhi's support for such initiatives. Prof. Sheela Suryanaryanan from the University of Hyderabad shared insights on the intersectionality of gender and digital technologies in rural Telangana.

Dr. Gurram Ashok, the Project Director, presented the research findings and recommendations from the study. Prof. Bheemeshwar Reddy from BITS-Hyderabad and Dr. Krishnareddy Chittedi served as resource persons for the discussion on the project findings. Additionally, four respondents and field investigators shared their experiences during the workshop.

Faculty and students from GITAM actively participated in the workshop, making it a success. The event provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration on the role of Digital India in grassroots governance.