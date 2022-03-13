Half-day schools from March 15 in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State School Education department has reportedly decided on Saturday to run half-day schools from March 15, as the mercury levels are rising in the State.

Accordingly, all the government and private schools in the State will function from 7.45 am to 12 noon from March 15 till the last working day of falling in the third week of May. The guidelines are to be issued to the District Education officers to ensure the running of summers schools with half-day working hours from March 15 till the last working day of the schools, currently fixed as May 20.

As the SSC examinations are to be concluded in the third week of May, the TSED to declare summer holidays from May 20 till the reopening of the schools in the second week of June 2022, the sources added.