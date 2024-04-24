Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages completes its multi-state initiative of upskilling 25,000+ youth

Bengaluru: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, has announced the successful completion of its multi-state upskilling initiative of sales and marketing training for 25,000+ youth. This milestone marks a significant acceleration in narrowing the skill-gap, boosting employability, resonating with HCCB’s commitment to youth empowerment announced in August last year.

The initiative was conducted in partnership with the Y4D Foundation. Spanning across 8 Indian states including Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, the program aimed to equip recent graduates, university students and college dropouts who are 18 years and above with job-relevant skills. The program was designed to cater to the varied needs, interests, and proficiency levels of youth from different backgrounds, enabling effective comprehension. In addition to access to online platforms and guidance from industry professionals, the initiative also connected learners with local industries and entrepreneurial prospects to facilitate employment.

The sales and marketing initiative is a 30-hour program. This includes 24 hours of online training and 6 hours of face-to-face interaction. It is a self-paced learning program hosted on Learning Management System (LMS) which the student can refer to at their convenience. The program equips the students with learnings in Digital Marketing, Product Knowledge, Sales Techniques, Market Research, Analysis, Sales Forecasting Techniques, Communication Skills, Personal Branding, Professional Development and Career Guidance.

Reflecting on this milestone, Mr. Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, "This announcement marks the culmination of our strategic initiative to upskill 25,000 youths in sales and marketing across multiple states. This endeavor is a core component of our sustained commitment to drive meaningful empowerment in our communities. By equipping these young individuals with essential sales and marketing skills, we enhance their employability and actively foster their professional and economic development. This initiative is aligned with our corporate values and resonates deeply with the national goals for a more developed India.”

“We thank the various state governments for supporting this employment-focused program and including it in their skill development courses. For example, as part of the MoUs, we partnered with Naan Mudhalvan scheme in Tamil Nadu, Kaushalya, The Skill University in Gujarat, and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge in Telangana. As we reach this milestone, our focus shifts towards further investments in socio-economic empowerment programs, ensuring we continue to provide inclusive and impactful opportunities,” he added.

"One of the beneficiaries of the program from Maharashtra, Ms. Dipali Salunkhe said, “When I enrolled in the Sales and Marketing Training Program by HCCB, it transformed my professional journey. Prior to the program, working in the hospitality field, I underestimated the importance of effective communication and customer relations in my industry. However, the program changed this perspective when I gained valuable insights and practical skills in these areas. Upon implementing the learnings from the training sessions, I noticed a significant improvement in my interactions with customers and colleagues alike. Thanks to the program, I am more confident and competent in my role, and feel empowered with the necessary skills.”

Another beneficiary from Gujarat, Mr. Chintu Ghevaram Prajapati said, “I used to run my family's optical business in a traditional manner, and it was not making much money. After the Sales and Marketing training program, things changed significantly. Now, I focus on new and smart ways to sell our products and have learnt to understand customers preferences, increase product visibility, and keep customers interested. This has helped increase our customers base and gain their loyalty. I also started using digital marketing and social media after the program which has made our business stronger in the market.”

HCCB remains committed to champion initiatives that foster inclusive growth. Alongside the significant achievement of empowering 25,000 youth, the company has also equipped 25,000 women with digital and financial literacy training and is advancing 'campus to corporate' programs for students under Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). The community programs by HCCB have benefitted over 7,50,000 individuals with the installation of Water ATMs and RO units providing safe, clean drinking water in multiple states, classrooms equipped with smartboards in local schools enabling digital learning, Sustainable Agricultural Practices training for farmers and other vocational trainings as well as infrastructural enhancements.