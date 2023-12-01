How edtech approach accommodate various learning styles and unique student requirements

Considering every student is distinct, they all have different needs, preferences, and learning styles. This in particular demonstrates how out of date the idea of a one-size-fits-all strategy is. EdTech solutions are being used in classrooms more and more as schools work to give their students the best education possible. These solutions have advantages that are being discovered. The integration of EdTech solutions is changing the face of education as a whole, with the main objective being active learning and students being encouraged to participate in class and interact with the subject in their own unique ways.

Enabling online education

Students can learn and develop in the most comfortable environment for them when they take advantage of remote learning. Comparable to a regular classroom, this one does not have teachers or students in attendance. Rather, learning happens through the use of advanced digital technologies such as virtual assessments, video conferencing, discussion boards, and more. Due to the availability of affordable, live, interactive classes, customizable curricula, and self-paced learning, homeschooling has become even more popular in India. Furthermore, it has enabled parents to offer their children a secure and supportive atmosphere where they may receive customised instruction.

Encouraging customised education

A feasible approach to effectively meeting every student's learning demands is customised learning. With the use of EdTech solutions, learning may be more technologically integrated and personalised to better suit each learner's unique learning preferences. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology-integrated learning management systems (LMS) enable the understanding of each student's unique abilities, knowledge, learning capacity, and preferences in order to create a customised study schedule for them. It matches all of those learners' unique requirements by customising their study plans, which boosts productivity.

Encouraging reflective activities

In today's competitive and dynamic educational environment, the need for self-learning cannot be emphasised. In this situation, EdTech can provide a setting where students can learn at their own pace and advance their knowledge and abilities. Incorporating interactive elements like assignments, online assessments, and quizzes fosters a culture that values involvement. These elements increase the likelihood that students will find the best resources for enhanced cognitive function and follow the online learning trend. As a result, their confidence in their ability to handle challenging onboard concepts grows.

Making gamification feasible

These innovative Edtech solutions, which employ gamification to make studying far less boring, are a blessing for students with short attention spans and easy distractions. Gamification is the process of combining learning with video games. Leaderboards, learning activities, game-like simulations, and other game-like elements make learning more dynamic and interesting. Along with the chance to have fun, it also provides immediate feedback, the chance to fail and try again, and the ability to see your progress in the game or lesson. All of this helps teachers by giving them information about topic comprehension and by giving pupils performance evaluations.

Taking everything into consideration

The traditional "one-size-fits-all" strategies for educating are usually the norm in schools, but a growing quantity of research suggests that more individualised approaches to lesson delivery are more successful. Each student is unique, and this includes how they respond to different teaching philosophies and what their strengths are. Therefore, by enabling remote learning, gamification, personalization, and self-learning, EdTech solutions can be helpful tools in the classroom for accommodating varied learning styles. New EdTech is expected to appear in the future which will improve connectivity and interactivity, which will all together provide a better learning environment—at home or in the classroom.

(The author is Founder & Director, Birla Brainiacs)