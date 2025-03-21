Hyderabad boy Wins National Arithmetic Championship

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of mathematical prowess, Greshin Rakesh, a Grade 3 student from Hyderabad, Telangana, has emerged victorious in the prestigious National Arithmetic Championship, a speed math contest organised by Neelakantha Bhanu, the World’s Fastest Human Calculator.

The competition witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 6,000 students from 750 cities across India vying for the top spot. After a rigorous two-round selection process, only 300 finalists made it to the last stage, where Greshin Rakesh showcased his exceptional skills by correctly solving 150+ questions within the time limit.

Expressing his excitement, Greshin said, "I was so happy when the results were announced. I knew I had performed well, but I never imagined I would be the champion. I practiced regularly using the Bhanzu Play App and reviewed the recordings of each session. This competition has really boosted my confidence in math." He particularly enjoyed the second round, where the challenge intensified, requiring each question to be solved within just 30 seconds.

Dr. Rekha, Greshin’s mother, shared her joy, stating, "We were so happy to hear that our son won the championship. We felt very proud, especially since it was recognized by the World's Fastest Human Calculator, Mr. Neelakantha Bhanu. We are also grateful to Bhanzu for organizing such a smooth and well-planned competition."

The competition, organised by Bhanzu, a global math learning platform founded by Neelakantha Bhanu, tested students’ ability to solve problems at an extraordinary pace. The final round alone saw contestants tackling 180,000 questions, with over 45,000 correct answers recorded. Bhanzu aims to empower students by enhancing their mathematical confidence and enabling them to solve problems up to four times faster.

Building future Math Champions

Reflecting on the event, Neelakantha Bhanu, who won a gold medal for India at the 2020 Mental Calculation World Championship, praised the young participants:

"Champions aren’t born; they are made through countless hours of practice. The finalists of the National Arithmetic Championship are no less than sports athletes, competing with precision and speed. The competition was designed to span a week, but these students completed the challenges in minutes. More than 100 students in each grade were tied within mere milliseconds. Through this championship, we are shaping young minds to build unparalleled math confidence."

With such initiatives, Bhanzu continues to revolutionise math education in India, proving that numbers can be fun, engaging, and empowering for young learners.